Bekum America Is Expanding

Groundbreaking occurred during Bekum America’s 40th anniversary event.



As part of its 40th anniversary celebration in November, Bekum America broke ground on a 40% expansion of its headquarters in Williamston, Mich. The new facility will add 40,000 ft2 of manufacturing space and 7400 ft2 of offices to the existing 115,000 ft2. Estimated completion of the project is mid-to-late 2020.