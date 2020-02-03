Berry Global and Georgia-Pacific Announce Recycling Partnership

Berry Global Group and Georgia-Pacific Recycling will collaborate to recover, segregate and reprocess post-consumer resin (PCR). The two companies share a working history, and will now work to increase domestic recovery of plastics in support of the transition toward a more circular economy.

Through this agreement, the companies will partner across the multiple steps of the material supply chain to create a stream of PCR that is reportedly reliable and also of high quality to supplement or displace virgin resin in specific applications.

Georgia-Pacific Recycling will use its national network of recycled material suppliers and logistics providers to procure and transport the post-consumer plastic material to be recycled. Berry will reprocess the plastic material to incorporate into its broad portfolio of polyethylene film and polypropylene products.

“As the demand for PCR continues to increase, it is critical we find ways to supplement the market of recycled content through multiple methods, be it mechanical recycling, chemical recycling, or other methods and processes,” said Tom Salmon, chairman and CEO of Berry Global. “We are excited to recover these PE films that we ourselves manufacture and give them a second life, providing not only a recycling solution for our customers, but also a stream of recycled content for them.”

The companies plan to begin material collection in the first quarter of 2020, and will begin reprocessing in the second quarter.

“With nearly 50 years of experience in the recycling industry, our business continues to grow and evolve as the market now rapidly changes,” said Marc Forman, President – Georgia-Pacific Recycling. “This partnership with Berry exemplifies our ability to provide nationwide recycling solutions for plastic, paper and metals. Partnering with suppliers and producers helps us collaboratively meet the growing demands of consumers and society for increased use of recycled material.”

Berry announced its sustainability strategy, Impact 2025, last year. As part of the initiative, Berry will focus on further increasing the positive impact it has through their products, performance and partners with a long-term plan for the year of 2025. The company aims to support their broader sustainability efforts including designing 100% of packaging to be reusable, recyclable, or compostable and increasing the usage of recycled content.