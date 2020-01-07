Big Shoulders Capital Acquires Assets of DRS Industries

DRS Industries, a custom molder and moldmaker based in Holland, Ohio, will now become DRS Industrial LLC, following its acquisition by Big Shoulders Capital, Northbrook, Ill. The private equity firm acquired the manufacturer out of receivership, and it has plans to invest in the business and keep its 35 employees.

In operation since 1985, DRS specializes in short-run production and prototyping, using all aluminum molds. It has 13 CNC machines, as well as boring mill and EDM capabilities, in addition to nine injection molding machines, ranging in size from 95 to 730 tons. Craig Simon, president and part owner of DRS, told Plastics Technology that most molds the company makes are single-cavity tools for products around the size of an iPad, but it has done applications as small as fiber optic connectors and as large as custom automotive grilles for mid-sized vehicles.

Emphasizing quick turnarounds and low volumes, Simon estimates that DRS built an average of four molds per week in 2019. The goal going forward, after investment in capacity, people and machines, is to double that output. First up, Simon said the company will be investing in 3D printing capacity, a capability it does not currently offer.

Alex Mazer, VP of Big Shoulders said in a release that his company sees the opportunity for synergies between DRS and its other portfolio companies, and that it “will actively look for bolt-on businesses, particularly amidst the automotive slowdown.”