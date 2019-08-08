  • PT Youtube
8/8/2019

Bilsing Automation Moves & Expands

Bilsing Automation makes robot grippers for injection molding and other processes.

Bilsing Automation North America has moved to a new facility in Roseville, Mich., with 15% larger manufacturing space (10,400 ft2) than its previous location just down the street. A subsidiary of Bilsing Automation GmbH in Germany, the company builds robot grippers for injection molding, as well as products for other industries.

