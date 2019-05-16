Bombardier Transportation To Use F900 3D Printer From Stratasys

Related Topics: Additive Manufacturing

German-based manufacturer Bombardier Transportation will utilize the large-scale industrial-grade Stratasys F900 3D printer as part of its operations in the DACH region. The manufacturer will produce final end-use rail parts, as well as manufacturing tools and prototypes for trains and trams across German-speaking countries.

The Stratasys F900 3D printer is being installed at Bombardier Transportation’s largest manufacturing site worldwide in Hennigsdorf, Germany. The F900 will be deployed to accelerate and customize rail part production, reduce costly inventory for spare parts and increase production flexibility for parts and tools. The manufacturer plans to use the technology to 3D print interior and exterior train parts, such as air ducts, housings and cable holders. Bombardier will also 3D print customized rail tools to aid the production process and speed up the launch of new platforms.

The 3D-printed rail parts produced by Bombardier Transportation will primarily support the specific production demands of German, Swiss and Austrian rail and tram companies.

The F900 3D Printer’s large build tray leverages the properties of ULTEM 9085 resin material. Its high strength-to-weight ratio and flame-smoke-toxicity rating make it ideal for production applications and customers within the transport industry for achieving compliance to the Rail Standard EN45545-2.