Borealis and Tomra Open Mechanical Recycling Demo Plant

Borealis and Tomra opened their advanced mechanical recycling demo plant in Lahnstein, Germany.

Operation of the plant is a joint enterprise between Tomra, Borealis and Zimmerman. Borealis is responsible for the plant’s commercial success and contributes its expertise and knowledge in recycling and compounding. Tomra contributes with its advanced collection and sorting systems. Zimmerman is a waste management company with experience in sorting multiple types of waste, including plastics, and is responsible for successful plant operations and product quality.

“This plant is just the beginning of what’s possible when key players in the value chain come together to make a truly significant impact in the market,” said Volker Rehrmann, executive vice president and head of circular economy at Tomra.

The plant processes both rigid and flexible plastic waste from households. The companies claim that it will produce the advanced solutions necessary for use in high-demanding plastic applications in various industries, including automotive and consumer products. With high purity, low odor, high product consistency and light color fractions, these Borcycle M grade recycled polymers will reportedly meet customer quality requirements across the value chain.

The purpose of this demo plant is to generate material for brand owners and converters to qualify, validate and prove fit for use in their highly demanding applications. Technical success will set the groundwork for a commercial-scale advanced recycling plant.

“Offering brand owners and converters top quality recycled material, suitable for use in highly demanding applications is Borealis’ latest contribution to a more circular economy of plastics,” said Lucrèce Foufopoulos, Borealis executive vice president polyolefins, innovation & technology and circular economy solutions. “Life demands progress, and through collaboration we re-invent for more sustainable living.”