Borealis, Menshen Launch Packaging Closures Made from Recycled Resin

Borealis and Menshen, a provider of plastic closures and packaging systems, have collaborated on a series of 10 packaging closures made from post-consumer recycled resin (PCR).

Borealis’ Borcycle recycling technology is used to manufacture a range of compounds made of recycled polyolefins (rPO), which are ideal for use in rigid packaging applications. This evolving technology brings together the Borealis recycling and compounding expertise with its own Borstar multi-modal and nucleation technologies. These packaging solutions are predominantly made for use in laundry and homecare.

Menshen employs a rigorous process to ensure that the quality of the PCR material selected for a closure is in perfect alignment with its required functionality. In the course of collaboration, Borealis and Menshen determined that Borcycle UG522MO, a polypropylene (PP) compound made of 50% PCR content, would be the ideal choice for the new closures.

Some of the properties include potential reduction of CO2 emissions by up to 15% when compared to use of comparable virgin PP in similarly demanding packaging solutions; a ready-made drop in solution and end-of-life recyclability in existing PCR streams.

“A core pillar of the Borealis EverMinds mind-set is that value chain collaboration is essential to making plastics more circular,” said Meta Cigon, Borealis marketing manager consumer products. “Teaming up with Menshen to deliver high-quality closures made of 50% recycled PCR is proof positive that innovation and teamwork can move the industry closer to a circular economy. We are helping build a better tomorrow with each step by reinventing for more sustainable living.”

“The functionality of a closure may be affected by natural variations in PCR materials. By leveraging our respective areas of expertise, Menshen and Borealis can determine which ratios of recyclate and virgin material are appropriate for which applications,” said Ulrich Fleischer, Menshen head of sustainability. “We are pleased to collaborate with Borealis in fulfilling growing demand among our own customers as well as retailers and end consumers for a broader spectrum of sustainable, yet high-quality packaging options.”