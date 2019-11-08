  • PT Youtube
11/8/2019 | 1 MINUTE READ

Borealis to Produce Renewable PP by Year's End

Collaboration with Neste allows use of 100% renewable propane.

What is likely to represent a new ‘milestone’ in sustainable PP, will result from the strategic co-operation announced recently between Borealis and Finland’s Neste. Borealis aims to produce renewable PP using Neste’s 100% renewable propane produced by Neste;s proprietary NEXBTL technology at its facilities in Kallo and Beringen, Belgium, starting before year’s end.

Neste has an annual production capacity of over 6 billon/lbs of renewable products. Its NEXBTL technology allows the company to  utilize nearly any bio-based oil or fat as raw material, including lower-quality waste and residue oils to produce various premium-quality renewable products. Borealis will use Neste’s renewable propane, produced in Rotterdam, at its facilities in Belgium to create an entire portfolio of applications based on renewable-PP.

This marks the first time that Borealis uses bio-based feedstock to partially replace fossil feedstock in commercial production of PP. It reportedly will also be the first time ever that renewable propane dehydrogenation is carried out at an industrial scale. The high-quality product will offer the same excellent product properties as conventional PP, and is fully recyclable.
 

Borealis’ unique propane dehydrogenation (PDH) and PP plant set-up in Kallo will enable the company to start offering bio-based-propylene and consequently bio-based-PP in which bio-based content can be physically verified and measured. In addition, Borealis will continue to apply mass balance approach in its production at Kallo and Beringen to take a major step forward to provide both renewable propylene and renewable PP to its customers. The process will be certified by the ISCC Plus (International Sustainability & Carbon Certification), whose full value chain scope ensures that the renewable feedstock used is certified renewable, sustainably produced and traceable to point of origin.
 

