Braskem America in New U.S. Distribution Partnership with PolyQuest for PP

Braskem, Philadelphia, has entered into a new U.S. distribution partnership for its growing U.S. PP business with PolyQuest, Inc., Wilmington, N.C., a leading North American resin distributor and recycler. As a distributor of PP and the largest distributor of PET in the U.S., PolyQuest has long-standing relationships with customers in the sheet, film, textiles, strapping and BCF markets.

Mark Nikolich, Braskem America CEO commented, “We’re pleased to be partnering with PolyQuest to expand our reach and presence with new clients and sectors, accelerating our market share growth, as well as supporting our position as the largest producer of polypropylene in the Americas. Just as importantly, PolyQuest shares a focus on advancing the future of the circular economy through a commitment to sustainable development. We look forward to leveraging our expertise in polypropylene recycling and closed-loop technologies with PolyQuest’s established U.S. recycling facilities. Our leverage across these activities will only grow in importance as Braskem remains on track to launch Delta, our new U.S. 450 kiloton polypropylene production line in early 2020.”

The Delta line is targeted for initial production in early 2020, with an annual production of 450 kt. or the equivalent of approximately 1 billion lbs/yr, It will represent additional production capacity of homopolymers, random copolymers, impact copolymers, and reactor TPOs, building upon Braskem's current PP production plant in La Porte which has a production capacity of 354 kt (nearly 800 million lbs/yr) and will continue operations.