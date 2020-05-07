Braskem and Biomaterials Collaborate on Sustainable Mask Straps in Coronavirus Response

The Netherlands-based Biopromotions, a company that custom injection molds or thermoforms products made from natural raw materials that are renewable or bio-degradable, such as polymers based on corn, potato, and thermoplastic starch, had developed straps for masks that are made of I’m Green biobased PE from Braskem (U.S. office in Philadelphia. The company said its development was a direct result of wanting to come up with an innovative and supportive approach to assist in the battle against the coronavirus pandemic not only for the healthcare segment but also for anyone who uses a mask in their daily routine. The innovation lies in the adding of a mask strap that supports the rubber band of the mask, removing excess pressure from the ears, making the mask more comfortable to wear. “We have seen how our nurses in the Netherlands, but also worldwide, are fighting hard to save the lives of thousands of people every day. Given the increased use of masks and other vital protective equipment at this time, our aim was to come up with a design that could help avoid irritation for medical professionals – hence the mask strap which reduces the day-long strain around a nurse’s ears. The material used to make the mask strap should reflect our company’s ideals of quality and sustainability, which is why we chose to use this particular material. Because of our great cooperation with Braskem, we have chosen a soft bio-based material that is very nice to use and also feels soft around the head. In this way, we at Biopromotions and Braskem hope to bring some much-needed relief to essential workers in this battle”, said Biopromotions managing director Robert de Waal. Biopromotions aims to reduce the environmental impact of its products as much as possible, and therefore they decided that Braskem’s I’m Green PE was the most sustainable solution compared to other conventional alternatives, according to de Waal. This in large part due to its sugarcane-based raw material, a source of renewable carbon. For every 1 kg/2.2 lbs of I’m Green PE used, more than 5 kg/11.2 lbs of CO 2 is saved. By using this bio-based material, Biopromotions will significantly reduce the carbon footprint of its product, as well as the use of fossil resources. Biopromotions and Braskem set an example of a model collaboration based on innovation, awareness of the COVID-19 circumstances and sustainability in every aspect, according to the companies. ​​​​​​​