} Braskem Introduces E-Commerce of PP Filament Spools for 3D Printing and Additive Manufacturing | Plastics Technology
Gardner Business Media logo  Gardner Business Media |  Additive Manufacturing |  CompositesWorld |  Modern Machine Shop |  Products Finishing |  MoldMaking Technology |  Production Machining |  Gardner Intelligence
Subscribe
VERICUT
Additive Manufacturing | 1 MINUTE READ

Braskem Introduces E-Commerce of PP Filament Spools for 3D Printing and Additive Manufacturing

Available through thermoplastics distributor M.Holland, this is the first time Braskem’s PP 3D printing filament spools are targeted to all consumers via e-commerce.

Lilli Manolis Sherman

Senior Editor

Share

Facebook Share Icon LinkedIn Share Icon Twitter Share Icon Share by EMail icon Print Icon

Read Next

Philadelphia-based Braskem recently announced the introduction and availability of its PP filament spools for 3D printing for online purchase through international distributor of thermoplastics M. Holland, Northbrook, Ill., which has newly launched eStore www.mholland3d.com. The launch includes two grades of PP filament for fused filament fabrication (FFF/FDM) designed for use for both industrial and personal 3D printing.

Braskem’s PP 3D printing filament is said to be ideal for additive manufacturing based on its recyclability, impact strength, chemical resistance, and dimensional stability that has durable living hinge capabilities as well as a lower density than other plastics; properties that make PP an attractive material for a wide range of 3D printing applications.

 

Braskem's PP filament for additive manufacturing and 3D printing

 

Braskem filaments are designed with the end user in mind, making them a good choice for rapid prototyping, custom product design, lightweighting, optimizing geometries, and designing spare parts. Braskem filaments are available in both 1.75 mm and 2.85 mm diameters to fit a wide range of printer applications.

As reported previously, Braskem’s ongoing commitment to innovation and bringing new solutions to the additive manufacturing sector, was demonstrated last year through its investment in a new dedicated additive manufacturing lab as part of the expansion of its Innovation & Technology (I&T) Center located in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

RELATED CONTENT

VERICUT

Resources

Browse New Products from the Editors of Plastics Technology

Browse New Products from the Editors of Plastics Technology
Read the Latest Issue of Plastics Technology Magazine

Read the Latest Issue of Plastics Technology Magazine
Get the Plastics Technology Newsletter

Get PT in Your Inbox
Central conveying system

How to Set Up & Maintain An Efficient Resin Handling System

Five Quick Steps Toward Better Blending

Savvy Processors Reveal Best Practices on Drying
Subscribe to Plastics Technology Magazine

Subscribe to Plastics Technology Magazine

The Importance of Melt & Mold Temperature