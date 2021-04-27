Braskem Joins Cyclyx Consortium as Founding Member

Braskem has joined Cyclyx International, Portsmouth, N.H., a consortium-based feedstock management company with a mission to increase the recyclability of plastic from 10% to 90% and has appointed Geoffrey Inch, Braskem's sustainability and circular economy director, to the Cyclyx Executive Advisory Board. As recently reported, Cyclyx was jointly formed by Agilyx Corp., Tigard, Oregon (a wholly-owned subsidiary of Norway’s Agilyx AS) and ExxonMobil. Agilyx owns 75% of Cyclyx and ExxonMobil holds a 25% equity interest.

As a member of the Cyclyx consortium, Braskem will have access to the Cyclyx platform which includes an integrated set of innovations including chemical characterization of plastics and predictive modelling of feedstock sources to product pathways, custom feedstock recipes, and customized supply chains. These innovations aim to deliver waste plastic feedstock appropriate for all existing and new mechanical and advanced recycling pathways.

Said Cyclyx CEO Joe Vaillancourt, "We are excited to welcome Braskem as a founding member of Cyclyx and to add Geoffrey Inch to our advisory board. Braskem's extensive experience in the biopolymer industry along with their commitment to eliminating plastic waste within a carbon neutral circular economy makes them a valuable member of our consortium, and reinforces the commitment of our membership to drive post-use plastic recycling rates from 10% to 90%."

Said Braskem’s Inch, "As the North American leader in polypropylene, Braskem is thrilled to be a founding member of Cyclyx. Braskem has a long history in the use of sustainable feedstock and is committed to working collaboratively to increase the circularity of plastics. We believe Cyclyx addresses some of the key challenges that will allow advanced recycling to scale, which is an important step in the development of certified circular polypropylene for our clients."

Recently, Braskem announced its new commitment to a Carbon Neutral Circular Economy, with clearly stated targets for growing the company's I'm green recycled products portfolio to sales of 300,000 tons by 2025 and 1 million tons by 2030. In 2020, Braskem became a founding member and funding partner of the Polypropylene Recycling Coalition, an initiative of The Recycling Partnership, to increase U.S. curbside recycling access for polypropylene and ensure PP is widely recovered and reused. Braskem is also a founding member of the Alliance to End Plastic Waste.