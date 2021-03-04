Gardner Business Media logo  Gardner Business Media |  Additive Manufacturing |  CompositesWorld |  Modern Machine Shop |  Products Finishing |  MoldMaking Technology |  Production Machining |  Gardner Intelligence
Subscribe
Chemical Foaming Agents for molding and extrusion
Thermoforming | 1 MINUTE READ

Brown Machine Group Acquires GN Thermoforming Equipment

BMG expands its thermoforming product offering through new acquisition.  

Lilli Manolis Sherman

Senior Editor

Share

Facebook Share Icon LinkedIn Share Icon Twitter Share Icon Share by EMail icon Print Icon

Read Next

Brown Machine Group (BMG), Beaverton, Mich., has acquired Canada’s GN Thermoforming Equipment (GN) through a 100% stock purchase. Based in Chester, Nova Scotia, GN makes thermoforming equipment, primarily for food, industrial and medical packaging. GN has been in business for more than 40 years; its global presence includes offices in the Czech Republic, with many agents operating worldwide.

GN is considered the global leader in contact heat thermoformers and a growing provider of innovative form-cut-stack thermoforming machines. Its acquisition significantly expands BMG’s thermoforming product offering and provides greater access to global customers. GN’s machines reportedly are adept at quick changeovers and have an outstanding reputation for quality and generating strong ROIs for customers.

Said BMG’s CEO Greg Wolf, “GN’s unique technology and talent significantly increase the scope of BMG’s offering to reach small and medium size thermoforming customers. BMG has a significant sales and service footprint throughout North America, whereas over half of GN’s sales are outside of North America. This acquisition greatly expands market access and growth for both entities.”

Said Jerome Romkey, president of GN, “BMG’s proven expertise in growth through acquisition is an exciting and significant step for GN Thermoforming Equipment and our employees. “Bringing our core technology, equipment and service offerings together, while expanding the overall scope of our customer base, is the next logical step for both companies.”

GN Thermoforming Equipment will continue to operate and manufacture under its current name within BMG’s family of companies and remain headquartered in Chester.

 
Brown Buys GN

RELATED CONTENT

Chemical Foaming Agents CFAs molding & extrusion

Resources

Browse Plastics Technology By Topic

Browse PT by Topic
Browse New Products from the Editors of Plastics Technology

Browse New Products from the Editors of Plastics Technology
Get the Plastics Technology Newsletter

Get PT in Your Inbox

Five Quick Steps Toward Better Blending

The Importance of Melt & Mold Temperature
Subscribe to Plastics Technology Magazine

Subscribe to Plastics Technology Magazine

Savvy Processors Reveal Best Practices on Drying
Central conveying system

How to Set Up & Maintain An Efficient Resin Handling System