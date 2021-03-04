Brown Machine Group Acquires GN Thermoforming Equipment

Brown Machine Group (BMG), Beaverton, Mich., has acquired Canada’s GN Thermoforming Equipment (GN) through a 100% stock purchase. Based in Chester, Nova Scotia, GN makes thermoforming equipment, primarily for food, industrial and medical packaging. GN has been in business for more than 40 years; its global presence includes offices in the Czech Republic, with many agents operating worldwide.

GN is considered the global leader in contact heat thermoformers and a growing provider of innovative form-cut-stack thermoforming machines. Its acquisition significantly expands BMG’s thermoforming product offering and provides greater access to global customers. GN’s machines reportedly are adept at quick changeovers and have an outstanding reputation for quality and generating strong ROIs for customers.

Said BMG’s CEO Greg Wolf, “GN’s unique technology and talent significantly increase the scope of BMG’s offering to reach small and medium size thermoforming customers. BMG has a significant sales and service footprint throughout North America, whereas over half of GN’s sales are outside of North America. This acquisition greatly expands market access and growth for both entities.”

Said Jerome Romkey, president of GN, “BMG’s proven expertise in growth through acquisition is an exciting and significant step for GN Thermoforming Equipment and our employees. “Bringing our core technology, equipment and service offerings together, while expanding the overall scope of our customer base, is the next logical step for both companies.”

GN Thermoforming Equipment will continue to operate and manufacture under its current name within BMG’s family of companies and remain headquartered in Chester.