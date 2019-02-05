Brunk Expands Services for Rotational Molders

With the recent announcement of a company name change, Brunk LLC, Goshen, Ind., a 60-yr toll pulverizing and bulk plastic transportation company, has announced that it has expanded its services to include both toll color compounding and reprocessing of LLDPE for rotational molders, according to CEO Larry Berkowski.

The company pulverizes more than 100 million lb/yr at its facilities in Goshen, and Bloomington, Minn.. It also provides warehousing services such as bulk pack-outs to gaylord boxes and supersacks, de-boxes to bulk and other packaging services. Brunk is also a provider of bulk railcar storage to support its bulk transportation business, with a capacity for 200 railcars at its two manufacturing facilities. The company has just added additional 36 railcar spots near its Goshen facility for its transload ‘rail-to-trailer’ customers and have plans for an additional 10 spots near its Bloomington location.

Brunk has redesigned its website (www.brunkUS.com) to include its updated company information and has unveiled a new logo which is the shape of a pulverizing mill. Said operations director Jeff Brown, “Our 20 pulverizers along with the large railcar and warehousing capacity means we can offer very low lead times and high reliability. Brunk also has a unique expertise in pulverizing engineering resins which few companies offer.”