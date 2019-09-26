  • PT Youtube
  • PT Facebook
  • PT Linkedin
  • PT Twitter
  • PT Youtube
  • PT Facebook
  • PT Linkedin
  • PT Twitter
9/26/2019

Bunting Hires Clausing as Lean Manufacturing Coordinator

Facebook Share Icon LinkedIn Share Icon Twitter Share Icon Share by EMail icon Print Icon

Will focus on utilizing a lean manufacturing mindset in order to reduce and eliminate waste.

Share

Facebook Share Icon LinkedIn Share Icon Twitter Share Icon Share by EMail icon Print Icon

Read Next

Bunting has hired Robert Clausing as its new Lean Manufacturing Coordinator. In this role, Clausing will be responsible for focusing on utilizing a lean manufacturing mindset in order to reduce and eliminate waste.

“Waste is anything that adds to the process without adding value to the product,” says Clausing. “It can be as obvious as transportation expenses and as subtle as spending too much time searching for a misplaced item. Everyone can see waste, and even conceive ways to reduce or eliminate it.”

He joins the Bunting team from TECT Power, Inc., where he served as General Operations Manager. Clausing has also worked for Carlson Products LLC as a Supply Chain Manager and The Coleman Company, Inc. as a Global Quality Manager.

 

Robert Clausing

 

“I look forward to guiding teams that can transform ideas and suggestions to project Bunting as a world-class organization,” Clausing adds. “I am eager to unleash a lean mindset that leads all Bunting facilities towards operations excellence.”

Bunting is a leading supplier of separation equipment for plastics processors and recyclers.

RELATED CONTENT

Related Topics

Resources

Browse Plastics Technology By Topic

Browse PT by Topic

Five Quick Steps Toward Better Blending

The Importance of Melt & Mold Temperature
Get the Plastics Technology Newsletter

Get PT in Your Inbox
Find a Plastics Industry Supplier

Find a Supplier to the Plastics Industry
Read the Latest Issue of Plastics Technology Magazine

Read the Latest Issue of Plastics Technology Magazine
Subscribe to Plastics Technology Magazine

Subscribe to Plastics Technology Magazine
Central conveying system

How to Set Up & Maintain An Efficient Resin Handling System