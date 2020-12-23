Gardner Business Media logo  Gardner Business Media |  Additive Manufacturing |  AutoBeat Daily |  CompositesWorld |  Modern Machine Shop |  Products Finishing |  MoldMaking Technology |  Production Machining |  Gardner Intelligence
Burger & Brown Engineering Announces Promotion

Most recently serving as vice president, Corey Brown will become president of the precision machining, engineering design and custom injection molding company starting Jan. 1, 2021.

Burger & Brown Engineering Inc. (Grandview, Mo.), known by many in plastics for its Smartflow portfolio of manifolds, flowmeters and ejector tie-in systems, has announced that Corey Brown will be promoted to president on Jan. 2021.

Founded in 1978 by Phil Burger, Burger & Brown Engineering provides machining, engineering design and custom injection molding. Mark Brown, who will continue as the company’s CEO, joined the business in 1994, becoming president and owner in 2005. Corey Brown joined the company in May 2014 as a project engineer, transitioning to engineering manager in 2015 and vice president in 2017.

In a release, Mark Brown said the company is six years into a nine-year transition of leadership and ownership. Under his leadership, Burger & Brown Engineering has grown from 15 to 70 employees and added services such as injection molding, micro-machining and swiss turning.

“I am excited to see where [Corey] will lead the company in the next 20 years,” Mark Brown said in a release. “We have a talented group of people who continue to support our ‘Customer First’ approach, helping us to grow by maximizing opportunities.”

Corey Brown Burger and Brown Engineering

Corey Brown will become president of Burger & Brown Engineering Inc. starting Jan. 1, 2021. 

