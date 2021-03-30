Cascadia Custom Molding Acquired by Private Equity Firm

Blue Point Capital Partners and its portfolio company, VRC Engineered Solutions, has acquired Cascadia Custom Molding. VRC Engineered Solutions is composed of Milwaukee-based plastics and rubber molder Ritus Corp, and its sister companies Vanseal Corp. and Classic Molding. Ritus was acquired by Blue Point in August 2019. Cascadia is VRC’s first acquisition.

In business for more than 40 years, Cascadia molds thermoplastic components for a variety of markets, including medical, aerospace and consumer goods. Cascadia has manufacturing facilities in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, and Woodinville, Wash. In a release, Blue Point said the deal will mark the next phase of growth for both VRC and Cascadia, expanding geographic reach and end-market participation.

Among its five facilities—three in Wisconsin and two in Illinois—Ritus brings more than 350,000-ft2 of manufacturing space to VRC. It has more than 200 rubber and plastic molding machines, ranging from 10 to 500 tons. Cascadia has 45 injection molding machines, ranging in clamp force from 18 to 1450 tons, including a 2-shot 550-ton press. Cascadia was formed in May 2016, when Accurate Molded Plastics acquired Mold-Rite Inc.

Cascadia’s injection molding machine fleet includes a 2K machine.