CBW Automation Gains Swiss IML Technology

Swiss in-mold labeling (IML) automation specialist H. Müller-Fabrique de Moules, SA is transferring its technology and know-how to sister company CBW Automation in the U.S. Both firms are part of Swiss-based Mold & Robotics group, CBW having been purchased in late 2017. Müller’s IML systems will be manufactured in North America for the first time at CBW Automation in Fort Collins, Colo. The first systems that have been ordered from CBW are for large, 2×12 stack molds for injection molded thin-wall PP containers and lids.