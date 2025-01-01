Cedo Acquires the Recycler Plasta

Cedo, a provider of private label solutions in the fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) market, has announced its acquisition of Plasta Group, a polyethylene recycler, producer and supplier of sustainable plastic products. The move follows the company’s recent acquisition of Vinatic, a flexible plastic recycler in Vietnam.

“Plasta Group’s expertise and shared commitment to sustainability align perfectly with our vision. This partnership strengthens our ability to lead the circular economy in our sector, delivering innovative solutions to our customers and driving a more sustainable future,” says Thierry Navarre, CEO of Cedo.

Cedo announced its acquisition of Plasta Group. Source: Cedo

Plasta Group, headquartered in Vilnius, Lithuania, operates modern manufacturing plants located in Lithuania and Sweden, employs more than 500 professionals and has a history of 60 years in the industry. Annually, the group recycles over 45,000 tons of postconsumer waste plastic and produces over 36,000 tons of refuse sacks and film products. Plasta Group holds a range of certifications which includes EcoVadis Silver, ISO 9001, 14001 & 45001, Blue Angel, RAL and RecyClass.

According to the company, this acquisition positions Cedo as the largest integrated circularity platform for flexible plastic films servicing Europe, enhancing its leadership in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) and Scandinavia. The combined organization will have an annual capacity to recycle more than 200,000 tons of plastic waste from which to produce plastic bags made with recycled content, as well other film-based products. Going forward, Cedo expects to be able to offer an expanded range of innovative, sustainable solutions to meet the growing demand for circularity in flexible plastics.