Chinaplas 2020 Postponed

In an official statement, Adsale Exhibition Services Ltd., organizer of the annual Chinaplas trade show, said that this year’s event, planned for April 21-24 at the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai, will be postponed. Adsale said the move was in accordance with the Shanghai city government’s edict to stop all large-scale activities.

Adsale said new dates for the show will be announced at a later time. In 2018, the last time the show was held in Shanghai, it was staged at the National Exhibition and Convention Center for the first time. That year the show covered 340,000-m2 (3.6 million ft2) and had 3964 exhibitors, drawing 180,701 attendees from 40 different regions and countries.

On Feb. 4, the Asia Rubber & Plastics Expo 2020, to be held March 19-21 in Shenzhen, announced that it would be postponed, with new dates to come. Previously, Asiamold 2020, which was to take place Feb. 26-28 at the China Import and Export Fair Complex in Guangzhou, China, was indefinitely postponed ​​​.

First reported in Wuhan, China on Dec. 31, 2019, the coronavirus outbreak has prompted the U.S. government to issue a do-not-travel advisory for the country. As of Feb. 3, there were 11 positive cases in the U.S., with 82 cases still under investigation, according to the CDC. In a situation report on the same day, the World Health Organization reported that there were 17,931 cases confirmed globally, with 2838 of those being new. Within China, the report stated that there were 193 confirmed cases in Shanghai. Globally, there were confirmed cased in 23 countries with 361 deaths.