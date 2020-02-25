Chinaplas 2020 Rescheduled

Two weeks after it indefinitely postponed the show in response to the coronavirus outbreak. Adsale Exhibition Services, the organizer of the annual Chinaplas trade show, announced that show would go on in the same venue, but at a later date. Chinplas 2020 will now take place from August 3-6 at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (NECC) in Shanghai.

The 34th edition of the show, which by certain measures has become the largest plastics event in the world, will go forward with 3800 exhibitors. In a statement, Adsale said that it would, “continue to closely monitor the epidemic development, to keep in close contact with the local government and authorities, and to do well the subsequent show preparation work.”

On Feb. 25, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) announced that the virus has been detected in 27 locations internationally, including the U.S. On Feb. 24, the World Health Organization (WHO) reported that there were 79,331 confirmed cases, including 715 new reports. Of those, 415 were in China. WHO found that cases were present in 29 countries, with Kuwait being the newest. Its risk assessment for China remained “very high”. There were 2618 deaths attributed to the virus globally, with 2595 of those in China. In Shanghai, there were 335 confirmed cases and 3 deaths, as of Feb. 24.