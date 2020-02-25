  • PT Youtube
  • PT Facebook
  • PT Linkedin
  • PT Twitter
  • PT Youtube
  • PT Facebook
  • PT Linkedin
  • PT Twitter
2/25/2020 | 1 MINUTE READ

Chinaplas 2020 Rescheduled

Facebook Share Icon LinkedIn Share Icon Twitter Share Icon Share by EMail icon Print Icon

The show originally scheduled to take place from April 21-24 in Shanghai was indefinitely postponed at the start of February before being rescheduled for August 3-6 at the same venue.

Tony Deligio

Senior Editor, Plastics Technology

Share

Facebook Share Icon LinkedIn Share Icon Twitter Share Icon Share by EMail icon Print Icon

Read Next

Two weeks after it indefinitely postponed the show in response to the coronavirus outbreak. Adsale Exhibition Services, the organizer of the annual Chinaplas trade show, announced that show would go on in the same venue, but at a later date. Chinplas 2020 will now take place from August 3-6 at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (NECC) in Shanghai. 

The 34th edition of the show, which by certain measures has become the largest plastics event in the world, will go forward with 3800 exhibitors. In a statement, Adsale said that it would, “continue to closely monitor the epidemic development, to keep in close contact with the local government and authorities, and to do well the subsequent show preparation work.” 

On Feb. 25, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) announced that the virus has been detected in 27 locations internationally, including the U.S. On Feb. 24, the World Health Organization (WHO) reported that there were 79,331 confirmed cases, including 715 new reports. Of those, 415 were in China. WHO found that cases were present in 29 countries, with Kuwait being the newest. Its risk assessment for China remained “very high”. There were 2618 deaths attributed to the virus globally, with 2595 of those in China. In Shanghai, there were 335 confirmed cases and 3 deaths, as of Feb. 24. 

 

Chinaplas 2020

In 2018, the last time the show was held in Shanghai, Chinaplas covered 340,000-m2 (3.6 million ft2) and had 3964 exhibitors, drawing 180,701 attendees from 40 different regions and countries.

 

Resources

Get the Plastics Technology Newsletter

Get PT in Your Inbox

Savvy Processors Reveal Best Practices on Drying
Central conveying system

How to Set Up & Maintain An Efficient Resin Handling System

Five Quick Steps Toward Better Blending
Browse Plastics Technology By Topic

Browse PT by Topic
First and Second stage injection molding pressure

Injection Molding: Fill Based on Volume, Not Weight
Read the Latest Issue of Plastics Technology Magazine

Read the Latest Issue of Plastics Technology Magazine

The Importance of Melt & Mold Temperature