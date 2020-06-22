Chroma Color Acquires Epolin Chemical

Chroma Color Corporation, McHenry, Ill., has acquired Epolin Chemicals LLC (“Epolin”), Newark, N.J., a recognized global leader in near-infrared absorbing dyes, coatings and thermoplastic compounds. Chroma’s latest acquisition significantly expands its product offerings in targeted growth markets. Epolin serves manufacturers that are developing groundbreaking products in sensors, security inks, light filters, touch-screens, night vision products, and eyewear. Epolin will operate as an independent subsidiary of Chroma Color and continue to maintain and invest in its strong customer and supplier relationships.

Said Chroma CEO Tom Bolger, “This acquisition of Epolin will contribute significantly to Chroma Color’s leadership in the colorants and additives industry. We are excited to add Epolin's cutting-edge NIR dye technology to our expanding product portfolio and the members of the Epolin team to the Chroma family.” Chroma’s vice chairman Matt Barr noted that the acquisition presents a tremendous opportunity for cross-selling by the Chroma team when IR absorption is part of an application combined with traditional color.

Said Epolin CEO Greg Amato, “Of the many advantages Epolin customers will enjoy as a result of this transaction is access to Chroma Color’s extensive product development, testing, and validation capabilities. Epolin’s customers can now be served by Chroma Color’s ongoing R&D efforts to deliver new solutions for the markets that both Epolin and Chroma Color serve.”