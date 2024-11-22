SolidCAM Additive - Upgrade Your Manufacturing
Published

Chroma Color Expands Footprint With Acquisition of Spectra Color

Specialty color and additives supplier acquires manufacturer of colorants and precolored resin compounds.

Matt Stonecash
Edited by:  Matt Stonecash
Associate Editor, Plastics Technology Magazine

Share

Read Next

Chroma Color Corp.,  a supplier of specialty color and additive concentrates, announced its recent acquisition of of Spectra Color Inc., a custom manufacturer of colorants and precolored resin compounds. Spectra also manufactures a proprietary resin primarily made from linear low-density polyethylene (LLDPE), predominantly used in the rotational molding industry.

Chroma and Spectra Color Logos

Chroma announced its acquisition of Spectra Color, a California manufacturer of colorants and resin compounds. Source: Chroma Color Corp.

Located in Corona, California, Spectra is a provider of masterbatch and color-matching services with custom blending capabilities. Founded in 1976, it has supplied the plastic industry with thermoplastic compounds, colorants, additives and value-added resins for over 45 years. Spectra serves diverse end markets, including medical, health care, agriculture, consumer products, among others.

Featured Content

AI Manages Resin Drying Airflows and Throughputs for Energy Savings
AI Manages Resin Drying Airflows and Throughputs for Energy Savings READ MORE
Conair: Going All In on AI
Conair: Going All In on AI READ MORE
A Simpler Way to Calculate Shot Size vs. Barrel Capacity
A Simpler Way to Calculate Shot Size vs. Barrel Capacity READ MORE

“We are thrilled to join forces with Chroma Color. Chroma’s strong market reputation and shared vision for the business make this partnership a perfect fit. By combining our technological expertise, we can deliver a powerful competitive advantage, enhance performance and create even greater value for our customers,” says Spectra CEO Bob Shedd.

Chroma Color serves markets that include wire and cable, packaging, health care, pharmaceutical and consumer products.

“Chroma Color is dedicated to driving growth through both organic initiatives and inorganic growth opportunities. The acquisition of Spectra Color underscores our commitment to expanding our geographic reach and enhancing our product offerings to better serve our customers,” says Joe Herres, Chroma Color Corp. CEO. “The entire team is fully prepared to support Spectra’s customers during this transition, and we are confident they will experience significant value from Chroma’s extensive capabilities and resources.”

Related Content

World According To
SolidCAM Additive - Upgrade Your Manufacturing
Airtech
Acquire
We ❤ Powders
Gardner Business Media, Inc.
Shibaura Machine Industrial IoT machiNetCloud
large tonnage injection molding productivity
SolidCAM Additive - Upgrade Your Manufacturing