Chroma Color Expands Footprint With Acquisition of Spectra Color

Chroma Color Corp., a supplier of specialty color and additive concentrates, announced its recent acquisition of of Spectra Color Inc., a custom manufacturer of colorants and precolored resin compounds. Spectra also manufactures a proprietary resin primarily made from linear low-density polyethylene (LLDPE), predominantly used in the rotational molding industry.

Located in Corona, California, Spectra is a provider of masterbatch and color-matching services with custom blending capabilities. Founded in 1976, it has supplied the plastic industry with thermoplastic compounds, colorants, additives and value-added resins for over 45 years. Spectra serves diverse end markets, including medical, health care, agriculture, consumer products, among others.

“We are thrilled to join forces with Chroma Color. Chroma’s strong market reputation and shared vision for the business make this partnership a perfect fit. By combining our technological expertise, we can deliver a powerful competitive advantage, enhance performance and create even greater value for our customers,” says Spectra CEO Bob Shedd.

Chroma Color serves markets that include wire and cable, packaging, health care, pharmaceutical and consumer products.

“Chroma Color is dedicated to driving growth through both organic initiatives and inorganic growth opportunities. The acquisition of Spectra Color underscores our commitment to expanding our geographic reach and enhancing our product offerings to better serve our customers,” says Joe Herres, Chroma Color Corp. CEO. “The entire team is fully prepared to support Spectra’s customers during this transition, and we are confident they will experience significant value from Chroma’s extensive capabilities and resources.”