Cimbar Performance Minerals acquires Tor Minerals

Cimbar Performance Minerals (CPM), a division of United Minerals and Properties, Inc., Chatsworth, Ga., has acquired the U.S. Barite and Alumina Trihydrate (ATH) manufacturing assets and business of Tor Minerals. Headquartered in Corpus Christi, Texas, Tor Minerals also has manufacturing and regional offices in the U.S., The Netherlands and Malaysia.

Tor is a global producer of high performance, specialty mineral products focused on product innovation and technical support, including flame retardant and smoke suppressant fillers, engineered fillers, and titanium dioxide (TiO2) color hybrid pigments, designed for use in plastic, coatings, paints and catalysts applications, as well as a wide range of other industrial applications.

Said CPM’s president and CEO Albert Wilson, “With this acquisition complete, Cimbar has delivered on a key component of our growth strategy. The Tor manufacturing site broadens our portfolio and will further support our primary goal of providing products to our customers from multiple locations, thus offering superior product security, availability, and business continuity. I am delighted to officially welcome all of the employees and associates of Tor Minerals to Cimbar and look forward to the growth we can achieve as one company.”

Cimbar is a global leader in the delivery of performance mineral solutions across multiple industries specializing in barium sulfate, talc, alumina (ATH) and postconsumer recycled mineral based fillers. Cimbar produces industrial minerals at twelve production sites in the U.S., with three additional production sites in Mexico, China and Pakistan.