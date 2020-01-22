Cobot Supplier Launches Leasing Program

Collaborative robot (cobot) supplier Universal Robots (UR) has created a cobot-leasing program in conjunction with global vendor finance company DLL. UR told Plastics Technology that this is its first leasing program, although there are several companies, including Hirebotics, Vectis Automation, and Ready Robotics, which offer UR cobots in a leasing model, typically as part of a turnkey application.
DLL will provide UR’s customers with personalized financing and leasing programs so that as business needs change, clients will have the option to schedule payments to fit fluctuations in cash flow, upgrade to new equipment, or add cobots anytime during the contract term. At the end of the finance term, customers will have the option to buy the equipment, upgrade to newer technology, extend the finance term or return the equipment.
UR’s distributor network will work directly with DLL to provide new payment and leasing options for customers.
Regarding lease terms, UR told Plastics Technology that there are many different leasing models depending on the customer need. The financing can also cover peripherals such as grippers, vision systems, and more that might needed for the cobot application.
RELATED CONTENT
-
Molders' Guide to Do-It-Yourself Robot Tooling
An injection molding robot is no better than its end-of-arm tooling (EOAT). All the potential benefits of robots--increased productivity, quality, and safety, as well as reduced scrap--are influenced by the effectiveness with which the EOAT does its job. End-of-arm tooling may perform tasks as simple as sprue picking and demolding or as advanced as degating, insert loading, parts reorientation, and assembly.
-
Robot End-of-Arm Tooling: Making a Big Difference
Often overlooked as a small part of an automation system, clever end-of-arm tooling techniques and designs can improve part quality, heighten efficiency, and eliminate headaches for any molder.
-
MEDICAL MOLDING: Configure Your Molding Machine Into a ‘Clean Room’
You can meet the stringent requirements of the medical market without having to invest in a full-blown production clean room.