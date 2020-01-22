Cobot Supplier Launches Leasing Program

Collaborative robot (cobot) supplier Universal Robots (UR) has created a cobot-leasing program in conjunction with global vendor finance company DLL. UR told Plastics Technology that this is its first leasing program, although there are several companies, including Hirebotics, Vectis Automation, and Ready Robotics, which offer UR cobots in a leasing model, typically as part of a turnkey application.

DLL will provide UR’s customers with personalized financing and leasing programs so that as business needs change, clients will have the option to schedule payments to fit fluctuations in cash flow, upgrade to new equipment, or add cobots anytime during the contract term. At the end of the finance term, customers will have the option to buy the equipment, upgrade to newer technology, extend the finance term or return the equipment.

UR’s distributor network will work directly with DLL to provide new payment and leasing options for customers.

Regarding lease terms, UR told Plastics Technology that there are many different leasing models depending on the customer need. The financing can also cover peripherals such as grippers, vision systems, and more that might needed for the cobot application.

