Collaborative Robot Event Launches in 2025

The one-day Collaborate North America Accelerate & Automate conference and trade show is part of collaborative robot (cobot) supplier Universal Robot’s (UR) global series of events. Taking place on Jan. 28, the event will be held at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi, Michigan.

Cobot supplier Universal Robot is organizing the Collaborate North America event to be held Jan. 28 in Novi, Michighan.Source: Universal Robot

The event will feature hands-on demonstrations, including more than 30 different cobot-powered cells for various applications, including welding, quality inspection, material handling, machine tending, assembly, painting and palletizing. These demos are presented by UR and its UR+ consortium of supplier partners, including AI Automation, Schmalz, Magswitch, PIAB, Zimmer, Schunk, Flexline Automation, Acumino AI and SICK.

In addition to the trade show, the event will also feature a conference, with the opening keynote presentation given by Stacey Moser, UR’s chief commercial officer. Additional speakers hail from leading robotics and automation firms, as well as automotive and AI chip making technology companies, providing insights into industry trends and practical applications.