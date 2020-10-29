Comprehensive, High-Fidelity Materials Database for Simulation

A modern, comprehensive, and high-fidelity materials database for simulation has been launched by Altair, Troy, Mich., a global technology provider of data analytics, simulation, and high-performance computing (HPC). The Altair Material Data Center includes accurate data and data lineage for plastics, metals, and composites, and directly connects with Altair’s and other major solvers.

Recognizing the key role materials selection plays in product development, Altair has been investing significantly in the area of material modeling for several years and recently acquired M-Base, a leading international supplier of material database and material information systems with a focus on plastics. The newAltair Material Data Center, now combined with M-Base’s plastic material database, allows Altair to provide the critical comprehensive material information and infrastructure needed to predict and optimize product performance through simulation. It enables designers, engineers, and scientists to explore materials – including structural, fatigue, fluid/thermal, electromagnetic properties, as well as manufacturing process specific data – in a standalone application or through the interface of Altair simulation and optimization tools.

Said Altair’s founder and CEO James R. Scapa, “Altair Material Data Center is yet another compelling solution to help our customers save time, money, and improve product innovation and performance throughout the entire lifecycle of development and manufacturing. We have established strong relationships with material manufacturers and now with the acquisition of M-Base, we’ve expanded our presence in the plastics industry.”

The Altair Material Data Center offers:

▪ Comprehensive material information management system – access to materials data for metals, polymers, and composites, including data sheets, raw data, and solver cards with full traceability back to the supplier source, ensuring valid assumptions and consistency across teams

▪ Flexible accessibility and scalability – customers can seamlessly access the Altair Material Data Center as a SaaS solution hosted by Altair or privately to manage proprietary information within the solution

▪ Intuitive user experience – simple web-based interface to intuitively browse, search, view, and compare material data

▪ Comprehensive simulation-centric data views – material cards can be quickly and easily generated for Altair’s and all major solvers

▪ Smooth integration – through an open API, the Altair Material Data Center can integrate with any desktop/solver for non-disruptive workflow

▪ Broad and deep partnerships – strong relationships with material manufacturers, ensuring accurate, high-quality, and up-to-date material information

▪ Collaboration – material experts can collaborate on the material curation process before it is published in the Altair Material Data Center for enterprise-wide domain specific access.

Said Subhransu S. Mohapatra, material data leader, specialties, SABIC. “We are extremely excited to have SABIC’s polymer material data included in the Altair Material Data Center. Altair customers will now have the ability to access SABIC’s material engineering data to further enhance the depth and quality of information required for manufacturing simulation.”

Said Dr. Changwei Lian, senior researcher, Baosteel Group Corp.,“Baosteel is proud to collaborate with Altair to deeply integrate our material data into the digital development process of automotive industry users while ensuring the data is easily accessible via Altair products and other commonly used CAE software without complex data processing. Having our high-quality material data included in the Altair Material Data Center will provide quick and convenient access to our latest research results and the accurate application data reflecting the performance of Baosteel products.”

