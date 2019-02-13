Concurrent Chinaplas Events Cover Recycling, Industry 4.0, Design and More

Chinaplas 2019 (Guangzhou; May 21-24), which is expected to attract more than 180,000 visitors from 150 countries and regions, has announced a series of collocated events to coincide with the show featuring themes touching on hot topics.

The Plastics Recycling & Circular Economy Conference and Showcase, organized in conjunction with the China Plastics and Rubber Journal, will take place May 20, the day before the show opens. Three themes include Material Science for Sustainability, Recycling Technology and Environmental Packaging.

iPlast 4.0, EUROMAP and VDMA are working again with Chinaplas on the Industry 4.0 Factory of the Future event with two themed areas: the Manufacturing Intelligence Control Room and Smart Factory. The control room, which will be located on the viewing deck of Hall 4.2, will display operational data recorded from on-site machines and a remote smart factory. The “Smart Factory” located at Booth 4.2D01 will simulate the production environment of the future.

Visitors can view 15 simulation scenarios; partners include Engel, Ningbo Zhafir Plastics Machinery, Sumitomo (SHI) Demag, Piovan, Matsui, TIG, and Monitor, among others.

Design x Innovation is back with three parts: “CMF Inspiration Walls”, “Design Forum” and “Chinaplas Designers’ Night”. Covestro and Springfield are once again sponsoring the event, in addition to first-time participant PolyOne.

For the third year, Chinaplas will feature Tech Talks, running from May 21-23 and covering 11 major themes, including new energy vehicles, 3D printing, bioplastics, composites, and more. At Medical Plastics Connect, Chinaplas and partners will promote medical-grade chemical raw materials and equipment, including a Medical Plastics Guided Tour of the show. Finally, there will also be more than 70 technical seminars presented at the show.