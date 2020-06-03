Conveyors Available on Three-Day 'Quick Ship' Program

Dynamic Conveyor Corp. (DynaCon) is offering a Quick Ship Program as part of its modular conveyor line. The Three-Day Quick Ship Program is designed to help processors meet their immediate conveying needs.

With the Quick Ship program, Dynamic Conveyor can build a custom conveyor to meet the specific needs of customers by selecting standard components and modules that are pre-built and stocked at the plant in Norton Shores, Michigan. Conveyor modules in widths of 12 in., 18 in. or 24 in. can be selected to build conveyors as long as 15 ft and in configurations that include horizontal, angle and Z-style. Leg supports allow for conveyor heights as low as 1-1/ 2 -in. off the floor to heights up to 75 in..

Conveyors ordered through the Three-Day Quick Ship Program can be considered DynaCon “starter sets.” DynaCon reconfigurable conveyor systems are similar to Lego building blocks, where conveyor modules can be added or removed to change the length or configuration of the conveyor system.

Conveyor re-configurability is enhanced by a vast array of options and accessories that can be added and/or removed from the conveyor systems as needed. Accessory options to aid parts conveyance include chutes, hoppers, part containment, drop zones, transfers and diverting arms. Covers, enclosures, guarding and metal detection can be added when additional safety measures need to be taken. All DynaCon conveyors meet the Federal Standard 209D Class 1 (ISO Class 3) clean room rating, the company says. In addition, options such as ionizers and HEPA filter tunnels can be added.