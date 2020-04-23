Coperion and Aurora Kunststoffe Partner on Industrial Recycling Project

Aurora’s new production area is equipped with ZSK 45 compounding systems from Coperion.

Aurora Kunststoffe, a member of MOL Group, says that the company is demonstrating how plastic processors’ production waste can be recycled and upcycled profitably. The compounding producer is using rejected parts accumulated from plastic components manufacturing as primary raw material and processes it into recycled, new-product-quality plastic compounds.

After a major fire in their production area in 2017, Aurora Kunststoffe turned to its on ZSK twin screw extruders from Coperion. Those three ZSK 45 Mc18 twin screw extruders have been in successful operation since early 2019 and have fulfilled every requirement that Aurora Kunststoffe needs for this new business plan.

In manufacturing technical plastic parts, typically there is approximately a 5% rejection rate. Aurora Kunststoffe purchases this production waste, then examines the precise composition and varietal purity. Once they pass quality control, the single-variety plastic parts are ground, fed into the compounding process and pelletized.

The result is pellets mainly based on PA6, PA66, PA11, PA12, POM, PP, PC, and PC-ABS. To accomplish this, Aurora Kunststoff relies on Coperion ZSK technology. Within the ZSK twin screw extruders, the ground material is reliably homogenized with additives, fillers and reinforcing materials and devolatilized. To this end, Coperion designed each of these three ZSK 45 extruders individually for Aurora Kunststoffe’s requirements, equipping them with ZS-EG twin screw side devolatilization units and special wear protection for product-contact parts. Following melt discharge from the die head at the end of the extruder’s process section, plastic strands are taken over by semiautomatic SCP 200 strand conveying systems from Coperion Pelletizing Technology. They are automatically conveyed via a cooling water chute and a conveyor belt to the strand pelletizer’s feed mechanism, where they are cut to compounds whose quality corresponds to that of new material.

Noted Norbert Büter, Coperion Sales Manager, “When recycling plastics, it is necessary to adapt the process parameters and recipes to the various raw materials. With their flexibility and high torques, ZSK twin screw extruders are optimally suited for processing even the most difficult raw materials to very good product quality – and they do it at throughputs that are economical. By devolatilizing using ZS-EGs, not only are unwanted gases removed; operational safety of the entire vacuum system is increased. This applies especially to even very volatile viscosities.”

Successful Recycling Concept

Production waste from industrial plastics manufacturing is becoming more and more valuable in times of rising raw materials prices and increased environmental pollution, the company said. Aurora Kunststoffe buys these industrial by-products and turns them into high-quality raw materials that are used in the automotive, construction, furniture and electronics industries. Plastic waste comes to Aurora as part of its unique Aurora-lean-logistics concept, consisting of Aurora’s own fleet of about 60 semi-trailers and a box concept for perfecting single-origin collection.

At Aurora, materials are ground and processed into compounds by means of extrusion. With this process, Aurora Kunststoffe achieves throughputs of up to 650 kg/h (1433 lb) on its ZSK 45 twin screw extruders. Each, Aurora Kunststoffe produces over 50 tons of compounds. For the future, Aurora anticipates increasing demand.