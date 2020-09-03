Coperion Goes Remote to Upgrade Compounding Line

Coperion recently managed to upgrade a ZSK 250 high-capacity extruder at an undisclosed customer utilizing remote processes and support. In this particular project, the company worked directly with the compounder in a project that included modernizing the gearbox, mounting a new coupling, installing a ZS-EG side devolatilization unit, and updating the EpcNT control, including a rebuild of the control cabinet and monitor.

The machine builder’s three-member team based in Stuttgart, Germany did the upgrade via the Coperion ServiceBox—an integrated system for online monitoring and failure recording in extruders and compounders, as well as communication methods like video and telecommunication to complete customer requests.

Coperion has been utilizing the Coperion ServiceBox for years to perform remote software updates on its extrusion systems, but until now more complex mechanical remote tasks have been limited. This project, however, demonstrates that the technology can be used for complex maintenance and modernization projects, the company says.