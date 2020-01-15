  • PT Youtube
1/15/2020

Creating a Workforce That Works

At NPE 2018, workforce development was a key topic for attendees, exhibitors and the Plastics Industry Association. 

Workforce development is a priority for the U.S. plastics industry. See how Erin Keaney of Nonspec views the future of this industry as she looks back at what brought her into plastics in the first place.

Erin Keaney of Nonspec discussues workforce development at NPE 2018.

  • Next Generation Plastics Workforce

    After years of closely monitoring an increasingly worrisome labor shortage, the Plastics Industry Association’s warnings about the widening gap between the sector’s need for skilled workers and the supply of such employees have shifted to full alarm. The association calls for “collaborative response across all levels of government and all manufacturing sectors” to tackle this critical issue.

  • Shell Chemicals Launches New Business: Shell Polymers

    Shell Polymers says it will use a new production facility and operational philosophy to change the way day-to-day business in polyethylene is currently conducted.

  • Top 10 Things to do in Orlando

    Thinking of scheduling your trip to NPE2018 with some extra time for fun in the sun? There's so much to do in Orlando. Here are 10 unconventional reasons to schedule some free time before and after the show.

