Creating a Workforce That Works

Workforce development is a priority for the U.S. plastics industry. See how Erin Keaney of Nonspec views the future of this industry as she looks back at what brought her into plastics in the first place.
RELATED CONTENT
-
Next Generation Plastics Workforce
After years of closely monitoring an increasingly worrisome labor shortage, the Plastics Industry Association’s warnings about the widening gap between the sector’s need for skilled workers and the supply of such employees have shifted to full alarm. The association calls for “collaborative response across all levels of government and all manufacturing sectors” to tackle this critical issue.
-
Shell Chemicals Launches New Business: Shell Polymers
Shell Polymers says it will use a new production facility and operational philosophy to change the way day-to-day business in polyethylene is currently conducted.
-
Top 10 Things to do in Orlando
Thinking of scheduling your trip to NPE2018 with some extra time for fun in the sun? There's so much to do in Orlando. Here are 10 unconventional reasons to schedule some free time before and after the show.