Custom Profile Names New V.P. of Sales and Marketing

Custom Profile has appointed Steve Maxson v.p. of sales and marketing. In that role, he will implement sales, marketing and product development programs as well as contributing to the company’s acquisition strategies.

Custom Profile is an employee-owned company that develops and extrudes specialty thermoplastic profiles and sub-assemblies. Its in-house tooling design and fabrication allows for complete control of quality and reduced lead times. Custom Profile has three manufacturing facilities including Grand Rapids, Mich., Camden, S.C. and Juarez, Mexico.

Maxson joins the company with more than 20 years’ experience in extrusion, polymer technologies, and sales and marketing. He most recently served as Vice President of Sales of a multi-site global division within Spectrum Plastics Group. He is a graduate of Wentworth Institute of Technology and holds an MBA from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.

“Steve brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to our executive leadership team and we are looking forward to him driving our sales and marketing efforts to new heights,” said John Boeschenstein, CEO of Custom Profile.

“I am very excited to become part of the Custom Profile team. The company’s advanced profile extrusion technology including tri-extrusion capabilities and inline value-added operations are real differentiators in the market,” Maxson said.