} Cyclic Olefin Copolymer Earns APR Recognition for Recyclability with HDPE | Plastics Technology
Gardner Business Media logo  Gardner Business Media |  Additive Manufacturing |  CompositesWorld |  Modern Machine Shop |  Products Finishing |  MoldMaking Technology |  Production Machining |  Gardner Intelligence
Subscribe
Commodity Resins | 1 MINUTE READ

Cyclic Olefin Copolymer Earns APR Recognition for Recyclability with HDPE

Polyplastics is developing key data to support industrywide sustainability efforts that will allow companies to confidently use its Topas COC to enhance the performance of recyclable products.
#sustainability #polyolefins

Lilli Manolis Sherman

Senior Editor

Share

Facebook Share Icon LinkedIn Share Icon Twitter Share Icon Share by EMail icon Print Icon

Read Next

The Association of Plastic Recyclers (APR) has granted Critical Guidance Recognition to Polyplastics USA, Farmington, Mich., for high-gloss HDPE blow molded containers with 20% cyclic olefin copolymer (Topas 8007F-600) outer layer. The APR recognition demonstrates that Topas COC is compatible with the HDPE recycle stream.

To meet the packaging industry’s demands for a circular economy, Polyplastics is aggressively developing necessary data to support industrywide sustainability efforts. This will allow companies to confidently use COC to enhance the performance of recyclable products. The APR’s Critical Guidance Recognition follows Topas COC’s certification last year as a recyclable material by the European independent testing lab, Institut cyclos-HTP. In Europe, Topas materials are the first COC resins in the industry to be deemed recyclable with PE and PP for film and injection molding uses.

Polyplastics's Topas COC get approval from APR

International trade association APR represents the plastics recycling industry, and has taken the lead in setting standards for plastics recyclability at U.S. recyclers. Said Polyplastics USA market development manager Paul Tatarka, “This APR recognition for COC is an important development for brand owners, manufacturers, and processors who seek recycled packaging solutions to meet today’s broad sustainability needs. We are now able to offer important evidence that COC can be used and recycled in HDPE in rigid blow molding applications.”

Blow molded HDPE containers with 20% COC outer layer present a very challenging test condition. This package satisfies the strictest APR Critical Guidance criteria of procedure HDPE-CG-01 and of the APR’s bottle-to-bottle test protocol. These APR protocols are intended to improve the quality of the recycled bottle stream by helping companies make informed decisions about the consequences of packaging solutions.

Polyplastics is working actively with current customers to develop extrusion blow molded (EBM) rigid containers for personal care applications. The company will also work with APR to meet its Critical Guidance for the use of COC in flexible film recycling streams.

RELATED CONTENT

Resources

Central conveying system

How to Set Up & Maintain An Efficient Resin Handling System
First and Second stage injection molding pressure

Injection Molding: Fill Based on Volume, Not Weight
Read the Latest Issue of Plastics Technology Magazine

Read the Latest Issue of Plastics Technology Magazine
Find a Plastics Industry Supplier

Find a Supplier to the Plastics Industry
Subscribe to Plastics Technology Magazine

Subscribe to Plastics Technology Magazine
Browse Plastics Technology By Topic

Browse PT by Topic

Savvy Processors Reveal Best Practices on Drying
Browse New Products from the Editors of Plastics Technology

Browse New Products from the Editors of Plastics Technology