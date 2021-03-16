Danimer Scientific and Mars Wrigley Partner to Develop Innovative Home Compostable Packaging

Biopolymer manufacturer Danimer Scientific, Bainbridge, Ga., and Chicago-based treats and snacks maker Mars Wrigley have entered into a two-year partnership to develop an innovative home compostable packaging for a more sustainable planet. At the center of the partnership is Danimer Scientific’s signature packaging biopolymer, Nodax PHA (polyhydroxyalkanoate), produced through natural fermentation processes using plant oils such as soy and canola and which biodegrades in both soil and marine environments.

Mars Wrigley will leverage the company’s global portfolio of iconic treats and snacks to enable consumers to compost at home, working together with consumers and supply-chain partners. The first brand Mars Wrigley will introduce will be Skittles in the U.S., tentatively targeted for late 2021 or early 2022, enabling consumers to enjoy delicious, fun and environmentally friendly treats. Mars will continue to evaluate opportunities to scale this novel, innovative and sustainable packaging technology across its portfolio of brands and categories.

The joint development agreement is a key component of Mars Wrigley’s comprehensive strategy to transform its packaging portfolio to support a circular economy and to drive progress against its goal of 100% reusable, recyclable or compostable packaging by 2025. For Mars Wrigley, collaborating with Danimer Scientific represents a step change for its packaging sustainability strategy and brings the business closer to its vision for a circular economy where no packaging becomes waste. As part of Mars Inc.’s $1 billion Sustainable in a Generation Plan to help create a healthier planet, Mars Wrigley is testing a range of material solutions in markets around the world, such as mono material and paper-based alternatives, to make incremental progress toward its goals.

The aim of this collaboration is new, biodegradable packaging for various Mars Wrigley brands, starting with smaller and single packs that are more likely to be littered and typically less likely to be recycled. Mars Wrigley is leaning into this problem by creating new-to-world packs for a wide range of formats that can significantly support a sustainable planet. Initial development work with kick off in North America with the goal of reaching additional markets with underdeveloped recycling infrastructures where littering and leakage into nature are especially problematic.

Said Mars Wrigley v.p. of global sustainability Alastair Child, “The impact of plastic on nature is one of the major sustainability challenges of our generation. There are no simple solutions and transformational innovation is necessary, we have to think and act differently. Collaborating with Danimer to advance this breakthrough technology represents a major step to creating positive societal impact and better environmental outcomes across the full lifecycle of small, flexible packaging.”

Said DanimerScientific CEO Stephen Croskrey, “Expectations for sustainable packaging vary from market to market, making it essential for new materials to be adaptable in meeting different standards without sacrificing quality. PHA provides a versatile platform for manufacturing material that is renewably sourced and leaves a minimal impact on the environment upon disposal. We look forward to working with Mars Wrigley in fighting the global crisis of plastic waste.”