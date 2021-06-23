Gardner Business Media logo  Gardner Business Media |  Additive Manufacturing |  CompositesWorld |  Modern Machine Shop |  Products Finishing |  MoldMaking Technology |  Production Machining |  Gardner Intelligence
Biopolymers

Danimer Scientific Boosts Capacity of Nodax PHA Bioplastic

Optimized processes and equipment will enable output of 20 million lbs of finished product annually to meet global demand for biodegradable polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA).
#Elastomers #sustainability

Lilli Manolis Sherman

Senior Editor

Danimer Scientific has completed debottlenecking initiatives within its Winchester, Ky., manufacturing facility, which positions the company to accelerate production of Nodax, its signature polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA), towards its expectation of reaching 100% of the facility’s current annual run rate capacity of 20 million lbs of Nodax- based resins by the end of 2021.

Danimer Scientific's Winchester, Kentucky facility

As previously reported, Nodax PHA is produced through natural fermentation processes using plant oil from crops such as canola. The material is certified to degrade in a variety of environments at the end of its lifecycle, including industrial composting facilities, backyard compost units, and soil and marine environments. It can be used in a wide range of applications from drinking straws and flexible packaging to disposable cups and cutlery.

Noted Danimer Scientific COO Michael Smith, “With our Winchester facility primed to reach the height of its current capacity, we can further focus on expanding the facility over the next year. As previously noted, the second phase of our construction process is ongoing, and we continue to expect the expansion to come online in the second quarter of 2022. We look forward to continuing our work to deliver sustainable solutions for the world’s plastic waste crisis.”

