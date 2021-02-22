Danimer Scientific Hires Innovative Packaging Expert
Newly hired v.p. of technology development Brad Rodgers to guide development of Danimer’s Nodax PHA for food & beverage, consumer packaged goods and more.
#Elastomers
Bioplastics company Danimer Scientific, which recently strengthened its market position through a business merger with Live Oak Acquisitions Corp., Great Falls, Va., has hired sustainable food and beverage packaging expert Brad Rodgers as v.p. of technology development R&D. Rodgers brings a decades-spanning career in the research and development of new technology solutions that enhance packaging performance while minimizing environmental impacts.
Prior to joining Danimer Scientific, Rodgers led innovative packaging initiatives at PepsiCo for more than eighteen years, completing his tenure as global R&D director. His experience developing products and processes to meet ambitious sustainability goals is expected to ensure Danimer Scientific’s signature material, Nodax polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA), is adaptable for a wide range of applications as the company scales production to meet global demand for compostable and biodegradable packaging.
Said Danimer Scientific chief science and technology officer Phil Van Trump, “Brad was a key member of the team that identified PHA as the material offering the best combination of performance and sustainability for a new kind of compostable snack bag, which we worked with PepsiCo to launch in select markets in 2018. His experience and connections within the global food and beverage industry will be invaluable resources for Danimer Scientific as we continue developing our material for new applications.”
Rodgers also served for three years as an Executive Committee member to the Sustainable Packaging Coalition, a collaborative group bringing together industry stakeholders to provide an authoritative voice on global issues related to packaging sustainability.
Said Rodgers,“Reducing the environmental impacts of plastic waste is one of the most pressing issues we face today, and PHA stands out as a promising solution that will reliably degrade at the end of its life, whether it is in a home compost unit or the ocean. I look forward to working with the team to ensure this material lives up to its expectations in the food and beverage industry and beyond.”
RELATED CONTENT
-
Compounding PLA on Twin-Screws: What Testing Reveals
Twin-screw extrusion is the preferred method for compounding PLA and other biopolymers. But processing PLA is complicated because it’s sensitive to heat and shear. It’s also prone to hydrolytic degradation if moisture is present in molten PLA. Here’s what one machine builder’s trials revealed.
-
Injection Molding Wood-Plastic Composites
Injection molders are just becoming acquainted with this new class of molding materials. It pays to learn some basic processing guidelines before jumping in.
-
Biodegradable Polyesters: Packaging Goes Green
The U.S. is catching up with Europe and Asia in exploring the potential of biodegradable polyesters in flexible and rigid packaging. Because of their cost, these resins often find use in blends with other degradable materials.