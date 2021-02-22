Danimer Scientific Hires Innovative Packaging Expert

Bioplastics company Danimer Scientific, which recently strengthened its market position through a business merger with Live Oak Acquisitions Corp., Great Falls, Va., has hired sustainable food and beverage packaging expert Brad Rodgers as v.p. of technology development R&D. Rodgers brings a decades-spanning career in the research and development of new technology solutions that enhance packaging performance while minimizing environmental impacts.

Prior to joining Danimer Scientific, Rodgers led innovative packaging initiatives at PepsiCo for more than eighteen years, completing his tenure as global R&D director. His experience developing products and processes to meet ambitious sustainability goals is expected to ensure Danimer Scientific’s signature material, Nodax polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA), is adaptable for a wide range of applications as the company scales production to meet global demand for compostable and biodegradable packaging.

Said Danimer Scientific chief science and technology officer Phil Van Trump, “Brad was a key member of the team that identified PHA as the material offering the best combination of performance and sustainability for a new kind of compostable snack bag, which we worked with PepsiCo to launch in select markets in 2018. His experience and connections within the global food and beverage industry will be invaluable resources for Danimer Scientific as we continue developing our material for new applications.”

Rodgers also served for three years as an Executive Committee member to the Sustainable Packaging Coalition, a collaborative group bringing together industry stakeholders to provide an authoritative voice on global issues related to packaging sustainability.

Said Rodgers,“Reducing the environmental impacts of plastic waste is one of the most pressing issues we face today, and PHA stands out as a promising solution that will reliably degrade at the end of its life, whether it is in a home compost unit or the ocean. I look forward to working with the team to ensure this material lives up to its expectations in the food and beverage industry and beyond.”