Dassault Acquires IQMS, Pairing Production Monitoring With Product Design

Dassault Systèmes will acquire IQMS for $425 million in cash, adding IQMS’s manufacturing specific software for managing and monitoring production to Dassault’s 3DEXPERIENCE Business Platform. Dassult says this will create “a manufacturing technology continuum”, extending from initial CAD design and product lifecycle management all the way through to manufacturing operations.

Dassault said that by integrating IQMS’s programs into its 3DEXPERIENCE platform on the cloud, manufacturers will have access to “an affordable system for operations that improves the collaboration, manufacturing efficiency and business agility needed to serve their customers successfully.” Dassault noted that many IQMS users are also users of SolidWorks programs, and vice versa.

Gary Nemmers, IQMS president & CEO, cited a more global reach once joined to Dassault as part of the deal’s appeal. “As part of Dassault Systèmes,” Nemmers said, “we can take the next steps in providing customers with new approaches to achieving operational efficiency and effectiveness and doing so with a global reach.”

IQMS software is used by 1000 customers based primarily in the U.S., according to Dassualt. Those customers apply it within 2000 manufacturing facilities across 20 countries. The privately held company was founded in 1989 by Randy and Nany Flamm. Its flagship EnterpriseIQ manufacturing ERP software was launched in 1997.