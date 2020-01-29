  • PT Youtube
1/29/2020

Davis-Standard Buys Builder of Slitters, Rewinders

Extrusion systems suppliers adds converting equipment supplier Deacro.

Jim Callari

Editorial Director, Plastics Technology

Davis-Standard LLC has acquired Deacro Industries, Mississauga, Ontario, which designs, manufactures and assembles high performance slitting, rewinding and roll handling equipment for the converting process of paper, film and foil materials.

“Deacro is a market leader in high performance slitting and rewinding equipment technology for flexible packaging applications and we are excited to welcome their dedicated team to Davis-Standard,” said Jim Murphy, Davis-Standard president and CEO. Murphy added “We are enthusiastic about this opportunitywith Deacro; our organizations share a common focus on providing our customers solutions, service and technology.”

 

Davis-Standard Buys Deacro

 

Added Clarence Beishuizen, Deacro president of Deacro Industries Ltd.,  “We are very pleased to join Davis-Standard, an organization that shares our business values and longstanding reputation as a global leader in the industry. With Davis-Standard we have a partner that is committed to our customers, employees and advancing technology.

“Deacro will continue to operate and serve its customers as before and we are enthusiastic about our opportunities with Davis-Standard.”
 

