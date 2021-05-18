Gardner Business Media logo  Gardner Business Media |  Additive Manufacturing |  CompositesWorld |  Modern Machine Shop |  Products Finishing |  MoldMaking Technology |  Production Machining |  Gardner Intelligence
Additive Manufacturing | 1 MINUTE READ

Desktop Metal Acquires Adaptive3D

This acquisition provides entry into the large and high growth elastomers market, one of the growing applications for additive manufacturing.

Heather Caliendo

Senior Editor, Plastics Technology

Desktop Metal has acquired Adaptive3D, a provider of elastomeric solutions for additive manufacturing.

Adaptive3D products enable volume end-use parts production via additive manufacturing of odorless, tough, strain-tolerant, tear-resistant, and biocompatible rubbers and rubber-like materials. The company’s flagship resin is Elastic ToughRubber 90, a printable elastomer. Adaptive3D printable materials are optimized for high-throughput manufacturing of functional, complex 3D plastic and rubber parts in consumer, healthcare, industrial, transportation, and oil and gas markets. Adaptive3D’s core technology was developed through Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) funding, and the company has received strategic capital from leading materials companies including Covestro, Arkema Group, West Pharmaceuticals, Applied Ventures and Royal DSM.

“The acquisition of Adaptive3D advances Desktop Metal’s vertical integration strategy to grow our portfolio of materials and expand the high-volume applications supported by our polymer additive manufacturing solutions,” said Ric Fulop, founder and CEO of Desktop Metal. “Elastomers and rubber materials are a killer app for Additive Manufacturing 2.0 (AM 2.0). Adaptive3D has the best photoelastomer resins in the world. Combining Adaptive3D’s patented and superior elastomer materials with our printers, such as the Xtreme 8K, which lead the industry in throughput, affordability, and part quality, will accelerate the adoption of additively manufactured solutions for high-volume, end-use elastomeric parts and products.”

3D-printed parts

Adaptive3D serves a broad customer base across consumer, healthcare, industrial, transportation, and oil and gas markets. 

