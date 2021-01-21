Gardner Business Media logo  Gardner Business Media |  Additive Manufacturing |  CompositesWorld |  Modern Machine Shop |  Products Finishing |  MoldMaking Technology |  Production Machining |  Gardner Intelligence
Subscribe
Medical | 1 MINUTE READ

Diversified Plastics Installs Six Vertical Injection Molding Machines

The company added all-electric Sumitomo (SHI) Demag, Niigata and Nissei molding machines  to its Minnesota facility in support of medical device customers and other manufacturers.

Share

Facebook Share Icon LinkedIn Share Icon Twitter Share Icon Share by EMail icon Print Icon

Read Next

Diversified Plastics Inc. (DPI; Minneapolis) recently installed six all-electric vertical injection molding presses, giving the custom molder 27 total machines, including eight vertical systems targeting over-molding and insert-molding. CEO Kevin Hogan told Plastics Technology that the capacity addition was in support of Covid-19 related business.

“The primary Covid-related project was for a customer that produces pulse oximeters,” Hogan said. “Demand for these skyrocketed as people learned that measuring blood oxygen was a good diagnostic for the virus.”

The company said the addition of these presses tripled its vertical-press capacity. A new Sumitomo all-electric 50-ton vertical clamp was added to manufacture a complicated over-molded part. The company sold what it described as an underutilized 500-ton horizontal hydraulic press, freeing up room for three of its new Niigata 85-ton vertical presses. DPI noted that by re-utilizing the space formerly occupied by the single horizontal machine with three verticals, the annual production value for that floorspace could go from $157,000 to a potential of nearly $1.7 million. Three years ago the company committed to only purchasing all-electric machines.

Diversified Plastics

Diversified Plastics added six new all-electric vertical injection molding machines to its facility in Minneapolis, including these Niigata presses.

RELATED CONTENT

Resources

Central conveying system

How to Set Up & Maintain An Efficient Resin Handling System

The Importance of Melt & Mold Temperature
Browse Plastics Technology By Topic

Browse PT by Topic
Subscribe to Plastics Technology Magazine

Subscribe to Plastics Technology Magazine
Browse New Products from the Editors of Plastics Technology

Browse New Products from the Editors of Plastics Technology

Five Quick Steps Toward Better Blending
Find a Plastics Industry Supplier

Find a Supplier to the Plastics Industry

Savvy Processors Reveal Best Practices on Drying