Diversified Plastics Installs Six Vertical Injection Molding Machines
The company added all-electric Sumitomo (SHI) Demag, Niigata and Nissei molding machines to its Minnesota facility in support of medical device customers and other manufacturers.
Diversified Plastics Inc. (DPI; Minneapolis) recently installed six all-electric vertical injection molding presses, giving the custom molder 27 total machines, including eight vertical systems targeting over-molding and insert-molding. CEO Kevin Hogan told Plastics Technology that the capacity addition was in support of Covid-19 related business.
“The primary Covid-related project was for a customer that produces pulse oximeters,” Hogan said. “Demand for these skyrocketed as people learned that measuring blood oxygen was a good diagnostic for the virus.”
The company said the addition of these presses tripled its vertical-press capacity. A new Sumitomo all-electric 50-ton vertical clamp was added to manufacture a complicated over-molded part. The company sold what it described as an underutilized 500-ton horizontal hydraulic press, freeing up room for three of its new Niigata 85-ton vertical presses. DPI noted that by re-utilizing the space formerly occupied by the single horizontal machine with three verticals, the annual production value for that floorspace could go from $157,000 to a potential of nearly $1.7 million. Three years ago the company committed to only purchasing all-electric machines.
Diversified Plastics added six new all-electric vertical injection molding machines to its facility in Minneapolis, including these Niigata presses.
RELATED CONTENT
-
A New Look at Evaluating Fill Times For Injection Molding
One of the important process parameters to establish and record for any injection molded part is its injection or fill time. Research research reveals the limitations of popularly taught methods of establishing this critical parameter.
-
All About ‘Cushion’
What it means. Why it's important.
-
How to Stop Flash
Flashing of a part can occur for several reasons—from variations in the process or material to tooling trouble.