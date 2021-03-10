DMS North America Acquires Component Guys

DMS North America has acquired Windsor, Ont. based Component Guys Inc. effective, March 1. The founders of Component Guys Inc.—Frank Iatonna, president, and Jason Mayville, general manager—formerly worked at DMS. In a statement, DMS said this move will provide its customers with increased inventory capacity, product offerings and service/support. Both companies will operate independently during a brief transition period the length of which is to be determined.

DMS has three locations in North America: Windsor, Ont.; Ontario, Calif.; and Elk Grove Village, Ill. The company’s product range includes more than 12,000 items, including ejector pins, core pins, sleeve ejectors, blade ejectors, leader pins, bushings, tapered interlocks, sprue bushing and locating rings. Component Guys supplies custom and standard ejectors, sleeves and core pins, as well as slide retainers, lifters, slide core units and gibs.