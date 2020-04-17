Dow Develops Simplified, Lightweight Design for Face Shields in the Fight Against Coronavirus; Calls Out for Fabrication Partner

In its fight against COVID-19 and to aid in the urgent need for personal protective equipment (PPE), Dow, Midland, Mich., has developed a simplified face shield design and is sharing its design through an open-source file to help accelerate production rates of this critically-needed PPE. In addition, the company is collaborating to produce 100,000 face shields for donation to the state of Michigan for distribution to hospitals. Michigan-based tinkrLAB is serving as a key development partner providing laser-cutting and assembly and has already completed an initial allotment of production.

While this leading manufacturer of PE resins, does not typically fabricate plastic products for consumer end-use, the company quickly developed the resin film technology for these face shields through its prototyping and fabricating capabilities at its Pack Studios application development facility in Freeport, Texas. Dow also worked with other value chain partners to identify a fabricator for the foam comfort strip that enables the shield to be worn comfortably.

This all-purpose face shield design features a thick transparent protective plastic shield with adjustable strap, complimented by a foam head spacer to allow for comfort. The simple design allows the face shield to be cut from a sheet of plastic film using a laser, die or water-jet cutter and does not require complex assembly systems therefore enabling fast production.

The specifications included in the open-source file can be used to produce this face shield design. The shield can be made from a variety of materials, such as polyolefins, that provide the right level of stiffness and optical clarity. For the shields Dow produced and tested, a 0.010-in. thick film made from Surlyn ionomer resins was used because it had the right balance of stiffness and clarity, and allows for the face shield to be disinfected and reused. A universal open cell polyurethane foam strip (9”x1”x1”) is applied as a head spacer to accommodate safety goggles and N95 face mask.

Said Diego Donoso, president of Dow Packaging & Specialty Plastics, “Our goal in offering an open-source, simplified design is to provide a way for others to increase additional production of much needed face shields. This is another example of how our materials, technical service personnel, and our Pack Studios collaborative development capabilities are enabling solutions that can be used to help protect those on the frontlines of the pandemic.”

Said Melissa Rabideau, founder and president of tinkrLAB “COVID-19 has shaken our communities. Being a small business, we see firsthand the need from those on the frontline and even though we are small, we still wanted to have an impact and offer a solution. As a small business, we are able to mobilize volunteers quickly to do our part, but the tangible impact of a small/large business collaboration allows us to combine resources and the impact can be much more substantial. Being hands-on is in our DNA, so it’s only appropriate that we have a hands-on approach to helping.”

Several prototypes were field tested, and feedback from healthcare professionals including doctors and nurses was used to develop the final design. Face shields are often a one-time use item, however when utilizing certain film formulations, shields can be disinfected and reused. The face shield was developed and is being distributed consistent with the limitations described in U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s guidance and Emergency Use Authorization issued for face shields for the duration of the public health emergency.

Companies and individuals interested in producing face shields can access the design file online. Dow is also seeking to partner with other companies with film manufacturing and cutting capabilities to continue to develop this critical PPE. You can contact Dow at facshld@dow.com if you are interested.

The Michigan State Police State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC) is managing distribution of supplies. Organizations that want to request face shields need to contact their county emergency management office. Multi-county or state wide organizations can submit a consolidated request to MSP-SEOCPSL@michigan.gov.