Downstream Extrusion Machine Builder Expands

Plastics Extrusion Machinery LLC (PEM) will be breaking ground on a new facility in McPherson, Kan. The machine builder, which makes downstream extrusion equipment for the PVC pipe and custom profile industries, specializing in pipe-belling machines, pipe and profile pullers, utility and travel saws, hydrostatic testing machines, pipe bundlers, and other downstream equipment.

The firm will be hosting a groundbreaking ceremony on Tuesday, Sept. 22 to kick off the construction of its new headquarters.

PEM currently operates out of two plants: one in McPherson and the second in Tumwater, Wash. This new, state-of-the-art facility, situated on 15 acres, will replace the current building in McPherson and add an additional 73,000 ft2 of administrative and production space. This facility will allow PEM to add additional workforce and increase production speed and capacity, positioning them to better meet current customer expectations and expand in the future, the company said in a press release.

Nathan Spearman, PEM’s CEO, purchased the company in 2017. In 2018, PEM bought a competitor, Advance Equipment Company, expanding its manufacturing footprint to include the Washington plant. Also in 2018, Spearman purchased the business technology of Costa Rican company BellTech Machinery. “McPherson is our home-base and I am excited to invest further in this community that has had such a strong history in the plastics industry,” said Spearman.



