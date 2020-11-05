Gardner Business Media logo  Gardner Business Media |  Additive Manufacturing |  AutoBeat Daily |  CompositesWorld |  Modern Machine Shop |  Products Finishing |  MoldMaking Technology |  Production Machining |  Gardner Intelligence
Resin Conveying | 1 MINUTE READ

Drum Dumper with Safety Cage

Allows hands-free, automated dumping of bulk solid materials from 30- to 55-gal drums.

Flexicon’s new mobile Tip-Tite Drum Dumper with safety cage allows hands-free, automated dumping of bulk solid materials from 30- to 55-gal drums throughout the plant, with no dusting or danger associated with sudden shifting of contents.

The three-sided carbon steel cage with safety interlocked doors is mounted on a mobile frame with quick-acting jack screws for stability. A platform raises the drum hydraulically, creating a dust-tight seal between the rim of the drum and the underside of a discharge cone.

Hands-Free material-dumping station

A second hydraulic cylinder then tips the platform-hood assembly, stopping it at dump angles of 45, 60 or 90° with a motion-dampening feature, causing the spout of the discharge cone to mate with a gasketed receiving ring on the lid of an enclosed hopper that charges a flexible screw conveyor.

A pneumatically-actuated slide gate at the spout can be opened once the discharge cone has sealed to the receiving ring to discharge material, and then closed before returning the drum to its original position, with no dust emitted throughout the cycle. 

Constructed of carbon steel with stainless steel material contact surfaces, the unit is also available in all-stainless steel finished to food, dairy or pharmaceutical standards. Optional cone adapters allow for safe, dust-tight dumping of small-diameter drums and pails.

RELATED CONTENT

  • Avoid Those Devilish ‘Angel Hairs’

    Angel hairs wreak havoc on plastics processing: clogging filters, plugging conveying lines, causing feed problems at the blender, and jamming up machine throats. Here's how to prevent their formation.

  • What You Don't Know About Solids Flow Can Hurt Your Feeding Efficiency

    Plastics processors who want to specify an optimal resin feeding and conveying system need to know about the handling characteristics of their materials.

  • HOW TO COMPARE DRYERS? A Complex Challenge With No Simple Answers

    Is one type of resin dryer faster or more energy-efficient than another? That question prompts competing claims from suppliers—but very little concrete data. When one vendor performed controlled tests to get some answers, its results, published here for the first time, prompted further debate about the difficulties of making valid comparisons and the many complex issues involved in dryer selection.

Savvy Processors Reveal Best Practices on Drying

The Importance of Melt & Mold Temperature
