Dukane Expands and Strengthens Laser Plastic Welding Offerings Through Acquisition

Dukane, St. Charles, Ill., has acquired Oregon Laser Welding Equipment Company’s Blackhawk Technology Group--a systems, services, and contract manufacturer for laser plastic welding. The addition of the Oregon based Blackhawk strengthens Dukane’s knowledge of complex laser welding, broadens Dukane’s plastic welding solutions for a wide range of applications, and adds additional capacity for laser plastic welding projects.

Blackhawk has a focus on end-to-end service, from basic material tests to full process development and contract manufacturing with expertise in electronics, automotive, and medical (such as solutions for insulin-delivery devices, smart inhalers, and hearing aids.) Blackhawk’s reportedly unique approach to finding the right solution is said to be achieved with the fastest turnaround in the industry by utilizing a state-of-the-art lab, on-site machine shop, 3D printing, and a team that has had hundreds of successful applications. With this approach, they are able to develop a complete welding process in days instead of months.

Said Dukane president and CEO Mike Johnston, “Dukane’s unique ability to weld clear to clear (2-micron) components without the need for additives has grown the demand for our laser technology. In addition, because of our global support and advanced LaserlinQ technology, customers are requesting laser technology for 1-micron opaque to colored weld applications. This increasing demand makes acquiring Blackhawk a perfect fit for Dukane. I’m very excited about the Blackhawk team joining Dukane…their impressive enthusiasm and years of experience in 2-micron laser applications allows us to broaden our product offering to meet whatever laser welding application you might have.”

Blackhawk’s founder and managing director Dax Hamilton will join Dukane as director and global product manager – laser plastic welding. Blackhawk director of sales Josh Brown, will join Dukane as global sales manager – laser plastic welding. Said Hamilton, “We are excited about the future, this acquisition will give flexibility to the Blackhawk team to focus on doing what we do best…being the experts at laser plastic welding,” says Dax. As part of the Dukane team, our goal is to become the #1 laser plastic welding company in the world over the next few years.” Dukane will utilize Blackhawk’s facility to offer their other technologies including their servo-controlled ultrasonic welding system with patented Melt-Match technology. The addition of the facility in Aumsville, Oregon, provides Dukane with an advanced testing facility in the Western United States.