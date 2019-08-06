Dukane Expands Product Offerings Through Acquisition of Aurizon

Dukane Ultrasonics, Wallingford, Conn., has acquired all the assets and intellectual property of Aurizon, LLC, Kimberly, Wisc. Aurizon is a global leader in developing high-power rotary ultrasonic systems for converting nonwoven materials, bonding textiles & films and sealing packages. With over 30 years R&D in product design and application experience, Aurizon holds a significant patent portfolio. These patents and the team’s experience have significantly improved the speed and capabilities of the ultrasonic continuous bonding process. Over the years, Dukane and Aurizon have worked together closely to develop a generator solution for continuous ultrasonic bonding, sealing and converting. This collaboration advanced the core technology and application knowledge of Aurizon, Dukane and our customers.

This acquisition will create significant synergies and opportunities for Dukane and Aurizon, allowing both companies to share their technical expertise in the hygiene, personal care, medical disposable and packaging industries. For the packaging industry, in particular, both Dukane and Aurizon have developed several applications and will combine their sales and engineering efforts to better meet the demands of packaging customers. For the hygiene market, Aurizon’s product line will expand with Dukane’s fixed (blade) sonotrode technology for customers who don’t require continuous rotary bonding. This addition to Dukane’s already diverse product portfolio will be supported through Dukane’s worldwide sales and service network in conjunction with the team at Aurizon.

Aurizon will continue sales, support, manufacturing and design at the Kimberly, Wisconsin facility. This facility houses a state-of-the-art application laboratory for rotary ultrasonic applications. The plan is to expand the capabilities of the lab to handle fixed blade horn technology as well. Moving forward, both Dukane’s and Aurizon’s electrical and mechanical engineering groups will be working together in bringing new products and advanced technologies to the market.