DuPont Boosts Polymerization Capacity of High-Temperature PPA

DuPont Transportation & Advanced Polymers (T&AP), a global business unit of the DowDuPont Specialty Products Division, Wilmington, Del., has plans to extend the polymerization capacity of its Zytel HTN (high-temperare nylon) PPA polymerization at its Uentrop facility in Hamm, Germany. The company says the new investment confirms its strong commitment to the European market, to address customers’ needs for specialty products and technology services to grow in highly dynamic markets such as automotive, electrical and electronics, consumer and health care.

In 2015, the nylon businesses announced a 10 percent capacity increase for Zytel HTN polymer at its Richmond, Va., site. In 2017, DuPont also increased compounding capacity for its high-temperature nylon grades at its Mechelen, Belgium site. Zytel HTN PPA grades reportedly retain superior stiffness, strength and mechanical properties despite exposure to high temperatures, chemicals and moisture, making them ideal for various demanding applications in automotive components and systems, connectors and bushings. In consumer electronics, Zytel HTN resins enable designers to create lighter and thinner products when used in the design of cell phones, tablets and other hand-held devices.