DuPont Introduces New 3D Printing Materials

DuPont Transportation & Advanced Polymers, a global business unit of the DowDuPont Specialty Products Division, introduced new additions to the company’s portfolio of 3D printing materials, including six new Zytel polyamide and Hytrel thermoplastic polyester elastomer (TPC-ET) pellets and two new Hytrel filaments. DuPont’s new pelletized materials for pellet extrusion modeling were developed to help increase 3D manufacturing agility and cost-effectiveness by allowing customers to switch from prototyping to small-series, pre-series and mass production—while maintaining similar polymer properties. The new pellets and filaments reportedly offer a range of hardnesses, fiber reinforcement options and colors.

At the event, DuPont introduced new glass fiber-reinforced, carbon fiber-reinforced and unreinforced grades of Zytel polyamide (PA) pellets.

The new pellet and filament technologies significantly enhance the DuPont portfolio of semi-crystalline materials for extrusion-based additive manufacturing.