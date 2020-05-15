Dutch Injection Molding Machine Supplier Names Distributor for North and South America

Injection molding machine manufacturer Stork Plastics Machinery BV (Hengelo, Netherlands) has signed an agreement with Chudleigh Sutch to distribute its machines in North and South America.

Established in 1978, Chudleigh Sutch provides global service and sales in Europe, Asia Pacific, and Oceana for turnkey injection molding systems. The company represents Brink Group and Frigel, along with Stork. Per the agreement, Chudleigh Sutch will seek to develop a local service and sales network throughout North and South America.

Ben Sutch told Plastics Technology that his company is currently seeking out and advertising for local partners to provide both service and sales in the U.S. He also noted that Chudleigh Sutch would soon be announcing a new service/sales partner for Chile and Argentina. Sutch did not have any hard numbers as to the installed base of Stork machines in the U.S. but noted the brand’s established presence here. “Stork has been a long time player in the U.S. market and works with many prominent well-known converters,” Sutch said.

Stork machines range in clamp force from 200 to 2000 tons and focus on high-speed packaging applications. The company has dedicated lines for specific applications including the Potline for flower pots, Crateline for logistics packaging, Foodline for food packaging, Pail-Line for buckets, and the Plus-line for high speed and thin-wall applications.

Founded in the Netherlands, Stork specializes in injection molding machines for packaging applications.